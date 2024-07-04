Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,242.23 or 1.00001623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153876 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

