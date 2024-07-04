IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,781 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 336,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133,771 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 242,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CALF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 1,189,401 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

