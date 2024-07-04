IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $75.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

