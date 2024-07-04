IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

