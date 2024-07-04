IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 266 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,495,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,683. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.