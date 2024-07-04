iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 192.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,073. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

