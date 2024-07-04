iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Greenfield FTC Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,167,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.