iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.05

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.05 and traded as high as $66.19. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 1,740,891 shares traded.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,352.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,528,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,178 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,066,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 103,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

