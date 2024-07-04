iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,494,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,018,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 2,565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:STLG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. 32,897 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

