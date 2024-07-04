iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Veery Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Veery Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.78. 5,928,044 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.