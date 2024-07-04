Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 4th (AAPL, ACGL, AG, AGR, AOT, APTV, ATZ, AYI, BAG, BCG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 4th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AG.L (LON:AG)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 685 ($8.66) price target on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.66) target price on the stock.

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 294 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($37.31) price target on the stock.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on the stock.

Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$149.00 to C$146.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.35) price target on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$17.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Relx (LON:REL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 305 ($3.86) price target on the stock.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) was given a C$95.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) target price on the stock.

