Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 4th (AAPL, ACGL, AG, AGR, AOT, APTV, ATZ, AYI, BAG, BCG)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 4th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AG.L (LON:AG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 685 ($8.66) price target on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.66) target price on the stock.

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 294 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($37.31) price target on the stock.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on the stock.

Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$149.00 to C$146.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.35) price target on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$17.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Relx (LON:REL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 305 ($3.86) price target on the stock.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) was given a C$95.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) target price on the stock.

