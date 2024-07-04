Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $3.65 on Monday. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

