Insight Folios Inc Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $7,936,005. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $203.81. 4,996,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.71.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

