Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Sells 2,086 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SNCY opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $650.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

