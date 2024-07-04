Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells 2,018 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $524,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $406,612.96.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $1,746,372.42.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,712.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Brian Millham sold 5,801 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total transaction of $1,619,059.10.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.43.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

