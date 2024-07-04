Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells $58,487.52 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 1,695 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $10,814.10.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 926.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 179,317 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52,712 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

