Insider Buying: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Buys $11,700.00 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Tyler Brous acquired 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,088 shares in the company, valued at $928,543.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

