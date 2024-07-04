Insider Buying: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Buys $11,700.00 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) Director Tyler Brous acquired 3,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,088 shares in the company, valued at $928,543.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shattuck Labs Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ STTK opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on STTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
