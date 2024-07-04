Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $6,402,200.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,772,598 shares in the company, valued at $812,740,906.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 957.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 14,785.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 539,381 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,269,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PBF Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

