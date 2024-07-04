Insider Buying: Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) CEO Acquires $21,500.00 in Stock

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Gordon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Andrew Gordon acquired 10,000 shares of Coffee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00.

Coffee Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of JVA opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

