Insider Buying: Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Insider Acquires 1,911 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation bought 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,167.01.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 3.6 %

BBU.UN opened at C$24.81 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of C$16.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

