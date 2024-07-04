Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £4,834.46 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,114.93).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 474.70 ($6.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 366 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 501.40 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 478.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 460.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 572 ($7.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 509.67 ($6.45).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

