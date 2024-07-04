Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 4.2%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.59. 291,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 442,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Inotiv in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Inotiv from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOTV

Inotiv Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth $300,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.