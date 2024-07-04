Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NGVT opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 677,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,760,000 after purchasing an additional 153,530 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Ingevity by 2,449.8% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 107,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after purchasing an additional 80,856 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $3,372,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

