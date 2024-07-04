Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 21,980,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.
Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.4 %
IMO stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
