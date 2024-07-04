ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $155.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $168.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $134.38 on Monday. ICF International has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $16,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

