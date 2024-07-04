IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.35

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.35 and traded as high as C$5.16. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 1,218,600 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.