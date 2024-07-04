HSBC (LON:HSBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $643.75

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 643.75 ($8.14) and traded as high as GBX 695.80 ($8.80). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 688.90 ($8.71), with a volume of 17,510,614 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 830 ($10.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.35) to GBX 700 ($8.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 792 ($10.02).

The company has a market cap of £129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 691.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 644.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.02) per share, with a total value of £191,789.87 ($242,587.74). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

