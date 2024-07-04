holoride (RIDE) One Day Volume Tops $108,941.77

holoride (RIDE) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, holoride has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $108,941.77 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.85 or 0.05384489 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00043803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002090 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00451254 USD and is up 25.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $357,276.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

