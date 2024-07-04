Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $71.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.86.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.