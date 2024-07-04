Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.94

Shares of Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.94 and traded as low as $78.93. Heineken shares last traded at $78.93, with a volume of 1,624 shares trading hands.
Heineken Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
