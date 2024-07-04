HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 305.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

