Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Get Hayward alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYW

Hayward Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Hayward has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,278. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 178.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $164,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.