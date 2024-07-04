Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $11,797,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

