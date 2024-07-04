Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Anil Doradla Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,901.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anil Doradla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.76 million, a P/E ratio of 351.12 and a beta of 1.05. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

