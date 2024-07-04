GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 21,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 101,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.82. The company has a market cap of £8.36 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.53.

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

