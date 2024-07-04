Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for 1.1% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.82% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAR. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

