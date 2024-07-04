Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.
Shares of GL stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.81.
GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.
In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
