Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of GL stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

