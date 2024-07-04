Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 286,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,281. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

