Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.