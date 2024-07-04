GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $40.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GFL Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.