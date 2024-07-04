GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Buys £67,600 in Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) insider Dev Dhiman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £67,600 ($85,504.68).

GB Group Trading Down 1.1 %

LON GBG opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.40) on Thursday. GB Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 357 ($4.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £879.55 million, a P/E ratio of -504.64, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -579.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.00) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GB Group

About GB Group

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.