Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $82.70

Shares of Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.70 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.03). Funding Circle SME Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82.70 ($1.05), with a volume of 547,201 shares trading hands.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.70.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Company Profile
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Funding Circle SME Income Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle SME Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle SME Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.