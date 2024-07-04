Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $22.22 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 16.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.63. 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,316. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

