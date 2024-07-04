Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.20. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 4,448,767 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCU shares. Haywood Securities raised Fission Uranium to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price target on Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

