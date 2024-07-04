First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of FNX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,816. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3468 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
