First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.91. 815,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.83. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

