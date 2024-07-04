First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $556,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 545.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 165,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,198,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 562.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.0 %

ELV stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $530.39. The stock had a trading volume of 656,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

