First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.83

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.83 and traded as low as C$35.51. First National Financial shares last traded at C$35.59, with a volume of 14,224 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 16.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In related news, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. In other First National Financial news, Director Martine Irman purchased 10,000 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

