First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FAF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE FAF opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

