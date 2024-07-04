Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,120 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 574,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

